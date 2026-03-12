55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

River Road near Sullivan Street closed after reports of downed power lines, trees

26 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 March 12, 2026 9:47 AM March 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — River Road near Sullivan Street in Denham Springs was closed Thursday morning after power lines and trees fell across the roadway following Wednesday night's storms.

Denham Springs Police first notified the public of the closure around 9:23 a.m.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternate route," officials advised. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days