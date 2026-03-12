55°
River Road near Sullivan Street closed after reports of downed power lines, trees
DENHAM SPRINGS — River Road near Sullivan Street in Denham Springs was closed Thursday morning after power lines and trees fell across the roadway following Wednesday night's storms.
Denham Springs Police first notified the public of the closure around 9:23 a.m.
"Please avoid the area and use an alternate route," officials advised.
