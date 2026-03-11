63°
Pointe Coupee Parish dealing with outages due to main transmission line being down
NEW ROADS - Many towns across Pointe Coupee Parish are dealing with outages due to storms in the Capital Area.
Deputies reported that a main transmission line for Pointe Coupee Electric is down, and Entergy customers are also dealing with outages.
Entergy maps say almost 400 people were affected, with parts of New Roads and False River alongside the entirety of Morganza and Krotz Springs without power as of 9:04 p.m.
