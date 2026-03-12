Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies looking for man accused of kidnapping, holding woman captive for more than 24 hours
UNEEDUS — Tangipahoa deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says that on Tuesday, Brice Anthony, 30, kidnapped a woman who had a protective order against him from her home in Uneedus. He held her against her will for more than 24 hours, during which he strangled her and then beat her as she escaped, TPSO said.
On Wednesday night, TPSO says Anthony returned to the woman's home; however, he escaped from responding deputies.
Anthony is wanted for domestic abuse battery, strangulation, simple kidnapping, violation of protection orders, resisting arrest by flight on foot and false imprisonment.
Anyone in Tangipahoa Parish with information on Anthony's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those with information outside the parish can contact the TPSO Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088.
