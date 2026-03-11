63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Outage map shows city of Central without power amid storm over Capital Area, over 2,900 affected

2 hours 31 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026 Mar 11, 2026 March 11, 2026 8:40 PM March 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Over 2,900 people in the city of Central are without power amid a storm passing through the Capital Area, according to Entergy outage maps.

As of 8:37 p.m., around 2,931 people were experiencing outages in the city of Central.

PowerOutage.us says over 6,200 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish; over 4,600 people are without power in West Feliciana Parish, while over 4,100 people are without power in East Feliciana Parish.

