Sources say teenager found dead in Addis field may have been killed a week earlier

ADDIS - A teenager whose body was found in a sugarcane field may have been dead for over a week before his body was set on fire, sources said Monday.



WBRZ spoke to sources close to the investigation who said the teenager, Ja'Marious Mitchell, 18, was lured to the field by people close to him.

The people who allegedly lured Mitchell to his death told him that they were going to go to the field to shoot an AR-15 one of them obtained, but instead, they shot Mitchell twice.

Mitchel was reported missing to the police on Dec. 12. His body was found in a sugarcane field in Addis on Dec. 17 when a farmer reported an area of the field was burning.

Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder after he allegedly murdered and burned the body of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.

Arrest documents show Davis was arrested in November for battery of a dating partner. He bonded out on Nov. 25 for the charge, and his next court date was set for March 5, 2025.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.