66°
Latest Weather Blog
New details about teenager wanted in connection for body found burned in sugar cane field
ADDIS - New details have emerged about an 18-year-old who is wanted for second-degree murder following the death of another 18-year-old whose body was found burned in a sugar cane field.
Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder after he allegedly murdered and burned the body of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.
Arrest documents show Davis was arrested in November for battery of a dating partner. He bonded out on Nov. 25 for the charge, and his next court date was set for March 5, 2025.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
-
Multi-agency narcotics investigation ends with largest fentanyl seizure in Livingston Parish
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...