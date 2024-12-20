44°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect wanted for murder after 18-year-old killed, burned body found in sugarcane field
ADDIS - An 18-year-old man is wanted for second-degree murder of another 18-year-old after a burned body was found with gunshot wounds in an Addis sugarcane field, according to deputies.
Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the murder of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.
Mitchell's body was found in burning sugarcane along Sid Richardson Road in Addis on Wednesday afternoon. Sources told WBRZ the victim had a gunshot wound.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact the WBRSO.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
-
Multi-agency narcotics investigation ends with largest fentanyl seizure in Livingston Parish
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...
-
State Fire Marshal distributes alarms to local departments, offers home heating safety...
-
Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown