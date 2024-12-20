44°
Suspect wanted for murder after 18-year-old killed, burned body found in sugarcane field

2 hours 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2024 Dec 19, 2024 December 19, 2024 10:12 PM December 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ADDIS - An 18-year-old man is wanted for second-degree murder of another 18-year-old after a burned body was found with gunshot wounds in an Addis sugarcane field, according to deputies.

Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the murder of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.

Mitchell's body was found in burning sugarcane along Sid Richardson Road in Addis on Wednesday afternoon. Sources told WBRZ the victim had a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the WBRSO.

