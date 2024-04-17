74°
Sorrento man accused of child porn, sexual abuse of an animal arrested
SORRENTO — A Sorrento man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal.
Jayden McConnell, 20, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Tuesday on 30 counts of pornography involving a juvenile and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. McConnell was arrested by the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit.
The AG's joint investigation with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations started after the office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
