Son of State Police chief of staff placed on leave for excessive force

BATON ROUGE - State police have refused to answer questions about why Trooper Jacob Brown was placed on leave last week in what our sources described as a 2019 excessive force incident.

Jacob is the son of Bob Brown, the Assistant Superintendent and Chief of Staff, according to our sources.

Why that incident is coming up now, and what it involves are questions that Louisiana State Police have refused to answer. That information is revealed the same week LSP Superintendent Kevin Reeves announced his retirement. Troopers and sources within State Police said the news came as a surprise and many found out from the media.

Governor John Bel Edwards said that Reeves' retirement had been planned since last year. He said in a news conference Tuesday that he did not ask Reeves to retire.

Reeves' retirement comes on the heels of numerous controversies that have unfolded at the agency. All of them have occurred under Reeves' watch and Reeves has avoided talking about any of them.

Wednesday, the Legislative Black Caucus said it wants answers and accountability over what has been widely reported.

"We're going to get the answers," State Representative Edmond Jordan said. "We are going to continue to probe and dig. Just because Colonel Kevin Reeves leaves doesn't mean we are going to stop with that."

Some of the concerns that Reeves has refused to answer questions about include: August McKay not being disciplined after calling his colleague the n-word, Ronald Greene being beaten by Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Trooper Kasha Domingue's indictment, his son Trooper Kaleb Reeves' rear-end crash that he caused and led to the deaths of two people.

As Reeves leaves Friday, payroll records obtained by WBRZ show for the past two years he's been earning close to $180,000. He'll retire with a lifetime pension with a figure very close to that.