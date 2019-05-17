Son of Baton Rouge city constable arrested on drug charges

BATON ROUGE - The son of the city constable was arrested Friday in an undercover drug operation, arrest records show.

Myron Williams, 26, was booked on possession of marijuana and heroin with the intent to distribute.

Police say a confidential informant called Williams from an undercover police officer's car Friday and arranged to buy marijuana and heroin. The two made arrangements to meet, arrest records show.

Williams was arrested at Airline Highway and Greenwell Street, with a half-gram of heroin and 3.5 grams of marijuana, arrest records show.

Police then got a warrant to search Williams' home on Greenwell Street, where they reportedly found more drugs along with drug paraphernalia.

Terrica Williams was sworn in as city constable in January. Her son Myron Williams held the Bible during that ceremony.