'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday without daughter

BATON ROUGE - Life hasn't been the same for the family of Allie Rice since her murder in mid-September. This time of year, which should be filled with joy, will be difficult as police continue the search for her killer.

“Waking up every morning, seeing her picture everywhere, it makes you think about her. I have to re-convince myself every day that she’s not coming back," said Paul Rice, Allie's father.

The walls of Paul Rice's home are filled with pictures of his daughter. Those snapshots are all he has left after his daughter's life was taken away in a seemingly random shooting on Government Street.

This Thanksgiving, her smile will not be present at the dinner table.

“We have lost something that is so dear to our family. You always talk about the person that was the glue to the family. Allie was that in so many ways. The whole demeanor of a family get together or event changed when Allie walked into the room," Rice said.

More than two months into the investigation of her murder little details are known. Rice says Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has assured him that detectives are exploring every angle.

“As to whether they’re on the trail of a particular person, we’re not sure. That’s not information being shared with us at this time," Rice said.

A $50,000 reward is still sitting untouched. While there have been many callers who reported tips, Rice says none have made a significant impact on the investigation.

“People are scared. They’re scared to talk. And 50,000 isn’t enough for them to give out this type of information. There’s so much fear of retaliation.”

While Rice and his family will spend part of their Thanksgiving day at Allie's grave site, her killer is still out there. The thought of that alone devastates him.

“The killer is still out there just going about their normal life every day. Has not had to pay for they’ve done yet. In the meantime, they get to spend the holidays with their family. While I would never want to wish upon anyone else, what we’re experiencing and have a child taken away from their family, it’s hard for me to sit here and say they deserve to be with their family right now," said Rice. "We’re the ones that are preparing for a holiday without her. We’re the ones that are in therapy a couple of times a week.”

Anyone who has information about the murder of Allie Rice is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (225)344-7867.