Some West Feliciana residents received erroneous property tax notices, officials say

WEST FELICIANA - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that some of the Property Tax Notices for the 2021 Tax Year that were mailed to residents last week contained a printing error.

Officials say a printer incorrectly pulled values and legal descriptions from certain properties and applied them to other properties.

The Sheriff's Office notes that while "the majority of the notices are correct," it is imperative that residents carefully review their notices for any flaws. If a notice has an error, then a corrected notice will be mailed by next week.

Those who have already mailed in their payments do not need to take any action, as any erroneous payment amounts will be returned along with a corrected notice.

The Sheriff's Office said regarding the incident, "This was a printing error only and does not change anything in the Assessor’s files or the Sheriff’s Office files. We apologize for the error and are working with the printer to identify and mail out to those that received an incorrect statement."

Concerned citizens have been invited to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any questions or concerns at (225) 784-3101.

The portal for online tax payments will open on December 1 and citizens can visit www.wfpso.org to pay taxes with a credit card or electronic check.