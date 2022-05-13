Some tax filers missing refund if certain electronic option was selected

BATON ROUGE - A woman is still waiting on her federal tax return, months after filing. She has a warning about a popular way to file after finding out she's far from alone.

Kayla Redding filed her taxes online in January using TurboTax. She opted for electronic deposit and was expecting a nice refund.

Now in May, she says she has no idea what's happened to her money, other than it's being held with the Santa Barbara Tax Product Group.

The Santa Barbara Tax Product Group is the bank that processes your refund when you choose to have your TurboTax preparation fees deducted from your refund.

Redding says she learned her direct deposit return was rejected by her credit union, and she was supposed to get a paper check.

"They said that they've mailed it to me and I have yet to receive anything," said Redding.

She's spent a lot of time on the phone with Santa Barbara Tax Product Group. Three times she has been provided a check number and been told that her check is in the mail. It hasn't been delivered.

Redding is frustrated and annoyed.

"But most of all, I'm just baffled. I'm not understanding how this is happening," she said.

Redding isn't the only one who is baffled. There are hundreds of people sharing very similar stories online.

"Whether we are receiving the funds at a delayed time, not receiving them at all or people are receiving them but only receiving portions of what they were owed," she said.

It all boiled over for her this week, and she contacted 2 On Your Side and Brittany Weiss who contacted TurboTax.

Redding says she was contacted by a representative from the office of the president at TurboTax who is now looking into her missing return.