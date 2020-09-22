Some swap cars for kayaks as roads flood in Livingston; Tropical Depression Beta continues to brew in Gulf

SPRINGFIELD - Water continues to rise in some parts of Livingston Parish as Tropical Depression Beta brews in the Gulf.

The storm surge produced wind speeds up 30 mph, causing flooding along the immediate coasts of the Gulf, Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain. Livingston Parish officials say the water has risen a few feet in just 24 hours.

Along the Tickfaw River, you can find high water signs, roadways submerged in water, and businesses that were forced to close because of the flooding.

Cameron Ferachi, a resident in the Terry Harbor neighborhood, says it floods every time a storm comes their way.

"I need a boat to get to and from my truck," Ferachi said.

Ferachi's camp sits at the end of a flooded road. To avoid pushing water into homes or damage to his vehicle, he and his best friend Mike have come up with a solution. They kayak to and from their trucks, which are parked at the end of the street.

Paddling up and down the roads they usually travel down in a vehicle is not a situation they're excited to be in.

"When the water comes up, you get people out here sightseeing, pushing water in front of everybody. It really sucks," Ferachi said.

These conditions are so inconvenient for some locals, like Ferachi, that they plan to move away.

"I'm actually moving Oct. 13 to get away from the flooding. I can't deal with it anymore," Ferachi said from his kayak.

In the meantime, flash flood warnings and advisories remain active in the area through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Livingston Parish officials say they will continue to monitor the area. If you are in need of sand or sandbags, supplies are available at your local fire department.

The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness released the following list of roads with high water as of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

East Side:

- Patricia Dr (Killian)

- Johnson Dr (Killian)

- Swamp St (Killian)

- Rivergate Cr (Killian)

- Cypress St (Killian)

- Black Lake Club Rd

- Chinquapin Subd

- Old River Rd (Maurepas)

- Hwy 22 @ Clio Bridge

- La Trace (French Settlement)

- 35125 McCarroll St to Water St (Springfield)

- 17500 block of Bull Run Rd

- Chene Blanc

- NB Lane of Hwy 22 S of Bull Run Rd

- S Good Times Rd



West Side:

- No current reports of high water/flooding