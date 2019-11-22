Some rain ahead of cooler weekend temperatures

If you like it warm, enjoy one more day of above average temperatures. A cold front will sweep through the region Saturday morning.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will remain mild on Friday ahead of a frontal system moving into the region. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 70s once again. The bulk of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies. Showers, and possibly thunderstorms, will develop by the afternoon and evening—especially north and west of Baton Rouge. It could be briefly heavy in these areas. Showers and thunderstorms could begin to disrupt some area high school football games, so be alert to that possibility. Activity will spread east across the area overnight with steady temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Up Next: As the cold front crawls through the area, showers could linger a few hours after sunrise on Saturday. Though tailgaters may have to dodge drops early, LSU Football fans will not need to take ponchos into Tiger Stadium. Do plan to dress in layers as morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s by sunset. Clearing skies are expected Saturday night, setting up a cool and dry Sunday. The lowest temperatures of the forecast period will come on Monday morning, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sebastien is well northeast of Puerto Rico and southeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds are at 60mph with a minimum central pressure of 999mb. The storm is moving northeast at 10mph as is expected to accelerate later today. Sebastien will maintain its intensity early this weekend while racing out to sea.

THE EXPLANATION:

A broad, cut-off low pressure system over the Lower Midwest is allowing a train of moisture from the Pacific to cross Mexico and spread high clouds across the local area. Into the afternoon hours, favorable upper level winds and some instability will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. For these areas, there should be enough moisture available for downpours to occur. Overnight, a cold front will move into the region, but with the loss of daytime heating, the risk for thunderstorms will be lower. Periods of rain will occur overnight through about daybreak on Saturday as the cold front pushes through.

Expect clearing skies from west to east during the late morning hours. Temperatures may be steady in the mid 60s before northwesterly winds behind the front cause cooling during the late afternoon and evening hours. A weak surface high pressure system will move over the area on Sunday maintaining dry and cool conditions. Clear skies, low humidity and light winds will setup ideal conditions for heat loss on Sunday night and lows will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. West to east wind flow in the atmosphere will become established early next week and pockets of moisture from the Pacific will allow for some high clouds to enter the region on Monday. Meanwhile, southeasterly surface winds will help guide temperatures back to and above average. A fast moving upper level disturbance will push into the area Monday night into Tuesday. This system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area and there is expec6ted to be enough instability and shear on Tuesday afternoon for a few strong thunderstorms to be in the mix. An upper level ridge will build into the region on Wednesday and Thursday with a weak front draped across the I-20 corridor. This should keep warmer than average temperatures over the region with a slight chance of showers, mainly north of I-12.

--Josh

