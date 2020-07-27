77°
Some OMV locations in south La adjust services offered as virus cases surge

Monday, July 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

As a recent uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to concern residents and leaders alike, some local Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) are issuing notices to the public regarding adjustments to services offered.

Last Friday, the Donaldsonville OMV location announced it will reopen Monday, July 27, 2020. 

However, the Independence Boulevard location in Baton Rouge is currently open to appointments only. 

Customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of open offices and online services.

