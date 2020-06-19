Some business, home owners getting tax breaks due to COVID-19

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Home and business owners in Livingston Parish will see a discount on their property taxes this year.

Tax Assessor Jeff Taylor is reducing taxes his office collects because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're looking at 10% residential reduction for people with homes so they can get a little bit of a reduction for COVID because it changed the way business is done," Taylor said.

Homeowners in Livingston Parish are not the only ones in for a tax break. The tax assessor says business owners could also see a reduction in their property taxes.

"We're having people come in and bring us their information and then, we will verify that information by looking at the losses that they have, and then we will put that on their assessment accordingly," Taylor said.

For some, like homeowner Brian Bizette, that 10% savings is a little less than $200.

Brizette says anything helps during this time.

If the virus is still affecting the community next year, Taylor says he is prepared to extend the tax break for an additional 12 months.