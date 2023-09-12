Soldier arrested, accused of shooting at family in their car after road rage encounter in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A member of the United States military was arrested Sunday after he confessed to shooting at a woman and her two children following a road rage incident on Siegen Lane.

Arrest documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Monday show Ryan Gooden, 26, was arrested over the weekend for his role in the Aug. 20 encounter.

Last month, the victim told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that she was driving on Siegen with her two kids, ages 3 and 7, when she had a run-in with two men in a black sedan. She said the vehicle followed her to the Siegen Marketplace shopping center, and a man in a military uniform shot at her car from the driver's side of the sedan, striking her passenger side door.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies later used surveillance video from the area to identify the vehicle and its owner, Gooden.

When questioned by investigators, Gooden admitted he exchanged words with another driver on Siegen Lane before grabbing a .40 Glock handgun and firing a shot at the vehicle. Gooden added that he disposed of the weapon after the shooting.

Gooden was booked on three counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

Arrest documents also note that Gooden is an active member of the United States Armed Forces, which was consistent with the victim's description of the shooter.