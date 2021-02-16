27°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sneaux-flakes spotted in south Louisiana

2 hours 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 12:40 PM February 16, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: WBRZ Weather

Around 8 am on Tuesday, reports of snow flurries flooded the newsroom. The snow was so light that it never appeared on radar. Though hard to see with the naked eye, viewer photos captured the beauty of tiny snowflakes falling from New Roads to Baton Rouge and beyond!

An individual snowflake will always have 6 points. This shape comes from the chemical composition of a water molecule. As each molecule freezes, it will create a different shape and each flake is truly unique.

Amanda Williams, Bush, LA

James Macias, Denham Springs, LA

Kim Lemoine, Port Allen, LA

Tina Howell, Gonzales, LA

Amanda Nelson

Thank you to all viewers who sent in photos!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days