Sneaux-flakes spotted in south Louisiana
Around 8 am on Tuesday, reports of snow flurries flooded the newsroom. The snow was so light that it never appeared on radar. Though hard to see with the naked eye, viewer photos captured the beauty of tiny snowflakes falling from New Roads to Baton Rouge and beyond!
An individual snowflake will always have 6 points. This shape comes from the chemical composition of a water molecule. As each molecule freezes, it will create a different shape and each flake is truly unique.
Amanda Williams, Bush, LA
James Macias, Denham Springs, LA
Kim Lemoine, Port Allen, LA
Tina Howell, Gonzales, LA
Thank you to all viewers who sent in photos!
