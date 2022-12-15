Snapchat reports Zachary man for child porn; deputies find pictures showing rape, drugs and weapons

ZACHARY - Investigators uncovered disturbing imagery on a man's cloud storage account after Snapchat reported him for sharing child pornography online.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Owen Randall shared several videos showing children being sexually assaulted. Snapchat submitted a cyber tip about the videos — which were shared on multiple occasions — and deputies obtained a warrant for Randall's social media account and his Apple iCloud account.

While searching Randall's iCloud, investigators found more than a dozen videos of child porn and other videos that appeared to show unconscious women being raped. They also found pictures showing Randall with two automatic handguns and other photos showing what appeared to be marijuana plants inside his Zachary home.

Randall was booked Thursday morning on charges of pornography involving juveniles, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.