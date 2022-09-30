80°
SNAP benefits increasing to adjust to rising cost-of-living

Friday, September 30 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an increase in their monthly payments starting in October. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture raises allotments each year in line with particular food expenditures, according to reports provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

Increased payments will begin in October of 2022.

More information about the increase in payments can be found at the Department of Children and Family Services website here.

