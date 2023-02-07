69°
Latest Weather Blog
Smoke coming from 18-wheeler snarls traffic on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River bridge slowed traffic during Tuesday's afternoon commute.
The vehicle started smoking in the middle of the bridge and then pulled off in front of the exit to Nicholson Drive.
Trending News
No lanes are currently blocked but vehicle recovery operations have not started.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success
-
Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial
-
Authorities called in to remove horse that was left to die on...
-
Landry takes aim at 'sexually-explicit' library books he says minors should not...