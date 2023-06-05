'Smash-and-grab' at Ascension Parish hardware store caught on surveillance footage

GONZALES - Security cameras caught a smash-and-grab at an Ascension Parish hardware store early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. at Hutch's Ace Hardware in Gonzales.

Additional video from the inside of the store can be seen here.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.