Small Port Allen church makes big contribution to community during virus pandemic

PORT ALLEN - Faith Street Ministries is a small church on the outskirts of Port Allen next to a sugar cane field. During the coronavirus pandemic, this ministry has been feeding hundreds of people from the community.





"In The past two weeks, we've given out to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies, Port Allen Police Department, Brusly Police Department, Addis Police Department, the Port Allen Fire Department and 100 truckers" Rev. Rickey Howell, pastor of Faith Street said.

The list goes on, but on Saturday the church prepared 400 meals for everyone in the community.

"And with this, we can take one thing off their plate, they don't have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from, hey we are right here and you can come and get", Rev. Howell said.

An anonymous donor provided money for Saturday's meal that included pastalaya, green beans and cookies. With every meal that goes out a blessing comes with it as the reverend offered a prayer for the folks coming for food. Many of Saturday's visitors were first-time visitors to Faith Street Ministries.

"We want to help our community and that's what we're here to do," Rev. Howell said.

Faith Street is planning for more free meal handouts as the coronavirus continues to impact the community. They are already cooking up hundreds of pounds of jambalaya for their next free dinner to serve, so be on the lookout!