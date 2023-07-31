Small plane crashes near St. Elizabeth hospital in Gonzales

GONZALES - Officials at St. Elizabeth Hospital said a small plane with one man in it crashed into a field next to the medical offices.

The man was able to get out of the plane and paramedics took the pilot to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment, Jacob Balfantz said.

Gonzales Police later confirmed the pilot was 57-year-old Michael Graham from Baton Rouge.

Some of the medical staff did check to see if they could help, but paramedics arrived very quickly at the scene just off Hwy 30.

Balfantz said witnesses reported seeing some debris fall from the plane before it went down, but it’s not clear what that debris was.

A witness at the scene said he never heard the engine and just saw the plane come down and crash with only the pilot on the plane.