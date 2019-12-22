SLUPD on the lookout for unknown predator

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department is investigating a report they received that a student was attacked.

Earlier this week, the student reported that they were sexually assaulted on October 26, 2019. This incident reportedly happened on campus, in the Greek Village residence hall building M. The victim reports they were attacked when walking from one room to another inside the building.

The suspect physically attacked and forced the victim into a storage room and sexually assaulted them.

The suspect is unknown and is described to be a black male, 6'-3 to 6'-4 inches tall, thin athletic build, tattoos on his left arm, and a fade-style haircut.

The investigation is ongoing.