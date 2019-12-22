50°
Latest Weather Blog
SLUPD on the lookout for unknown predator
HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department is investigating a report they received that a student was attacked.
Earlier this week, the student reported that they were sexually assaulted on October 26, 2019. This incident reportedly happened on campus, in the Greek Village residence hall building M. The victim reports they were attacked when walking from one room to another inside the building.
The suspect physically attacked and forced the victim into a storage room and sexually assaulted them.
The suspect is unknown and is described to be a black male, 6'-3 to 6'-4 inches tall, thin athletic build, tattoos on his left arm, and a fade-style haircut.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lines and lines of shoppers buying their last-minute gifts
-
Ascension council gets judge's OK to vote on sewer deal, sets vote...
-
60-foot alligator bonfire set to lead the way for Papa Noel
-
Crowd erupts as Joe Burrow walks across stage for LSU graduation
-
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75...