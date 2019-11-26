Slowly, OMV locations reopening one by one after crippling cyber attack

BATON ROUGE- Slowly, the state is able to get more motor vehicle offices online after last week's cyber attack.

As of Tuesday morning around 10, as many as 17 Office of Motor Vehicle locations had opened. The state was able to open a handful one by one Tuesday morning - up from only eight at the end of the day Monday.

Monday, only main, regional locations of the Office of Motor Vehicle opened.

But officials say the OMV is only handling issues directly related to driver's licenses and ID's. And, any business that needs to be processed on the computer cannot be handled today.

In this regard, the Louisiana State Police advises the public to refrain from bringing non-critical business to the OMV at this time. Police say the department needs time to fully recover from the recent cyber attack.