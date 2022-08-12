Slidell police dog dies shortly after tracking down, catching burglary suspect

SLIDELL - A Slidell police dog died of cancer Thursday shortly after catching a burglary suspect.

Officials say the dog, K9 Officer Kano, led officers to a suspicious person who had been stealing catalytic converters at a bus dealership on Frank Pichon Drive off I-10.

The suspect ran away from the scene and into the woods, but Kano soon located them hiding near a body of water.

As Slidell officers arrested the suspect, they noticed Kano acting lethargic.

Police took Kano to Pontchartrain Animal Clinic, where an ultrasound found undiagnosed cancer in his spleen. Vets were unable to stabilize Kano, and he passed away at the clinic.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, "Kano was an instrumental part of the police department and served every day with a drive that we all could only hope to match. He stopped countless crimes and was able to catch more criminals than he missed."

He worked alongside Sgt. Jake Morris, and their special bond was even featured in the popular television show Live PD.

Officer Kano was an 8-year-old German Shepherd who had worked in the department since Aug. 2017.

The police department held a procession for Kano Friday morning, and a funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium.