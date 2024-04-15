81°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell motorcycle officer hurt, ran into State Police unit while escorting Governor touring storm damage
SLIDELL - A Slidell motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital Monday after he crashed into a Louisiana State Police unit while escorting Governor Jeff Landry through areas damaged by storms.
The Slidell Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the corner of West Howze Beach Road and Rio Street. Landry and other officials were in Slidell and West Feliciana Parish to see areas hit by storms and a tornado that rolled through parts of southeast Louisiana last week.
The officer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Trending News
The police department asks for prayers during the officer's recovery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police respond to reported mass shooting after 12 people shot, one fatally,...
-
Sunday Journal: Dancing for Big Buddy
-
Baton Rouge mom whose son died on Florida highway fought to make...
-
Plaquemine Police say pursuit was called off before vehicle ran through red...
-
Southern University hosts health fair before Jags' spring game