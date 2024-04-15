81°
Slidell motorcycle officer hurt, ran into State Police unit while escorting Governor touring storm damage

Monday, April 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A Slidell motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital Monday after he crashed into a Louisiana State Police unit while escorting Governor Jeff Landry through areas damaged by storms. 

The Slidell Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the corner of West Howze Beach Road and Rio Street. Landry and other officials were in Slidell and West Feliciana Parish to see areas hit by storms and a tornado that rolled through parts of southeast Louisiana last week. 

The officer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported. 

The police department asks for prayers during the officer's recovery. 

