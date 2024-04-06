Slidell man dies in crash along Twin Span Bridge

SLIDELL - A Slidell man was killed Saturday morning in a crash along the Twin Span Bridge.

State Police said 57-year-old Alfred Robair Jr. was driving a Nissan Titan truck along the Twin Span toward New Orleans around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer was driving in the westbound lane ahead of Robair when his truck hit the back of the Chevy. Robair's truck hit the left guardrail and the Chevy was hit by an unknown car in the aftermath.

State Police said Robair was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his truck. He died at the scene. The driver and the passenger in the Chevy were taken to a hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

Troopers are searching for the driver of the unknown vehicle. Anyone with information can call (504) 471-2775.