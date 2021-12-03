Slidell man arrested for child sex crimes

SLIDELL - Detectives arrested a 60-year-old on Wednesday for sex crimes against two children when they were between the ages of eight and twelve.

Robert Allen Morgan is facing charges of sex crimes against children and two counts of first-degree rape. The juvenile victims revealed they were very young when they suffered this abuse. Investigations produced enough information for an arrest warrant. Morgan was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

"It is appalling that this individual preyed on the innocence of our young children," said Sheriff Randy Smith. "When this happens in our community, it affects us all. I am proud of our investigators that have worked endlessly to charge him accordingly for these heinous crimes."

Investigators believe there may be other victims and ask anyone with further information to contact Detective Nicholas Fishel at (985) 726-7830.