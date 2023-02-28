83°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell ice cream truck owner arrested for possession of meth; allegedly selling drugs out of truck
SLIDELL - The owner of a Slidell-area ice cream truck was arrested Monday after deputies searched her truck and found meth.
According to the Slidell Police Department, officers had received tips about 42-year-old Tamisha Morin selling meth out of her blue ice cream truck, "Tami's Ice Cream & Sweet Treats."
When officers searched the bus Monday, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two puppies.
Morin was arrested for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant and multiple traffic violations. Her bus was impounded and the puppies were taken to Slidell Animal control.
Trending News
Officers said they believe no children have been exposed to meth as Morin's bus has been out of commission for several months.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
-
'Brazen' interstate shootings becoming more common
-
Stolen horses from multiple parishes found in Baton Rouge; minor arrested for...
-
Campus-wide network outage affected LSU students, staff for hours Monday
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs