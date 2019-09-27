Skydiver dies after crashing into big rig trailer on California highway

Photo: KXTV

LODI, CA - Officials say a skydiver was killed after she crashed into the rear of a big rig trailer.

The California Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday on Highway 99 near Lodi, California.

Officials said the 28-year-old victim slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer and hit the righthand shoulder of the roadway. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim and seven others were believed to have been skydiving with the Lodi Parachute Center, authorities told the station. The owner of the center, Bill Dause, identified the woman only as Maria. Dause said at a press conference Friday she had 155 jumps under her belt and had been jumping at his center for the past two weeks.

"Her decision to jump was a decision she made. She did not believe it was too windy for her to jump and since she is experienced, it was up to her discretion," Dause said when asked about the weather conditions that day.

Three other people have landed on Highway 99 under similar circumstances, but Thursday's incident was the first to result in a fatality, according to Dause.