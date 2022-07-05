Six transported after early-morning crash on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE - An early-morning accident at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive left at least six injured.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities said six people were transported to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.