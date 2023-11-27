Six people shot, one killed, in connected New Orleans shootings Monday afternoon

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Five people were shot and one was killed in two connected shooting in New Orleans on Monday afternoon.

According to NOLA.com, four people were found shot near the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Pauger Street around 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told reporters that three of the victims were taken to a hospital in personal cars. The victim who died was taken in an ambulance.

The news site said another victim was found shot near the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues, a half mile away.

Police told reporters that the shootings were connected. Officers said four people were shot at Henriette Delille and St. Claude. The victim who died ran about a block away to Pauger Street, where they collapsed in a crosswalk.