60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Six people injured in shooting at 12-year-old's birthday party

4 hours 50 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, April 18 2021 Apr 18, 2021 April 18, 2021 7:31 PM April 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

LAPLACE - Multiple people were shot at a child's birthday party on Saturday.

The incident happened on Golfview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Officials say six people were injured at the 12-year-old's birthday celebration after tensions ran high and partygoers had "verbal confrontations."

Trending News

According to officials, no fatalities were reported and no one has been arrested yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days