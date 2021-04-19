60°
Six people injured in shooting at 12-year-old's birthday party
LAPLACE - Multiple people were shot at a child's birthday party on Saturday.
The incident happened on Golfview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Officials say six people were injured at the 12-year-old's birthday celebration after tensions ran high and partygoers had "verbal confrontations."
According to officials, no fatalities were reported and no one has been arrested yet.
