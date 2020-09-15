Six juveniles shot in five separate EBR shootings in less than two weeks

EAST BATON ROUGE – Police officers and Sheriff’s deputies are investigating five separate shootings that have injured six children around East Baton Rouge Parish in less than two weeks.

The most recent shooting took place in Baker Monday afternoon. There, a child and three adults were injured. Baker Police say one person has been arrested but have yet to release an identity.

"Yes I heard the gunshots, at least six,” one neighbor said. She didn’t want to show her face on camera because of the recent violence she’s encountered near and at her home.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., Baker police say four people were shot here along Burgess Drive near Trotter Drive. Three people were shot inside a car including a child less than 10 years old. A fourth person was shot while walking down the street. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

It marks the sixth juvenile to be shot in East Baton Rouge in just 10 days. On Sept. 4, three-year-old Ibrie Combs was killed when someone shot at a car she was sitting in on South Flannery Road.

That prompted Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, and EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore to speak out last Monday on Sept. 7.

Hours before officials spoke, a 14-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bedroom on north 47th Street. She's expected to be okay.

Then, on early Wednesday morning on Sept. 9, a 16-year-old girl was shot on Jefferson Avenue. She's also expected to be okay.

On Monday, before the quadruple shooting in Baker, two juveniles were shot on Dalton Street in the early morning hours. Police say they’re both recovering but are not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these unsolved shootings is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department.