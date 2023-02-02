Six Elayn Hunt correctional officers on leave after excessive force allegations

BATON ROUGE – Six Elayn Hunt correctional officers have been placed on leave after state officials say they are investigating excessive force allegations.

According to a statement from the Department of Corrections, the alleged incident occurred earlier this week at the correctional center in St. Gabriel.

State officials say the officers were placed on administrative leave immediately and the department has launched an investigation.

DOC says more details will be available once the investigation is complete.