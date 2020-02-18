Six busted by deputies with stolen guns from victims along I-10 corridor

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies busted a group of people, including a teenager, in a multi-parish burglary circuit where guns and electronics were stolen from various parishes along I-10.

Courtney Davis, Kobe Jones, Kejuan Brown, Ray Mitchell, Christopher Burkhalter and a 16-year-old, who was not identified because of age, were arrested after an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who reported catching the group in the act Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said it responded to reports of people pulling on door handles of cars in the Torey Pines Trailer Park on Old Hammond Highway. The responding sheriff's deputy encountered one suspect who then brought the deputy to the others. Inside a vehicle with the five other suspects, the deputy said there were ski masks, eight guns, laptops and cell phones.

Four of the guns were stolen from several other parishes, the sheriff's office said. The electronics were reported stolen from St. John the Baptist and St. Charles.

The group is charged with four counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana and six counts of burglary.