Six Baton Rouge students awarded healthcare-oriented scholarships

BATON ROUGE - Six high school and college students have been awarded scholarships designed to expand their health and wellness career opportunities.

The scholarships, given out by The Baton Rouge Clinic and the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, amount to a total of $50,000. A panel of BRC representatives and BRYC members reviewed 38 applications before selecting the following recipients:

Destiny Caldwell, Scotlandville High School senior

Tarralyn Clark, Emory University sophomore, Biology

Katelyn Guillory, Southern University junior, Nursing

Elissa Henderson, Southeastern Louisiana University junior, Biology

Serenity Packnett, Wilkinson County High School senior

Mackenzie Wilson, Louisiana State University junior, Biology

The selected high school seniors and current college students will have the money awarded directly to their schools before Fall 2021 enrollment.

“It’s a strong step toward addressing nationwide inequities in healthcare education. We’re grateful to The Baton Rouge Clinic for investing so generously in our exceptional Fellows and the future of health services in the area," said Chelsea Werner, BRYC’s director of college counseling.