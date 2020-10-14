63°
Single vehicle crash leaves one critically injured, blocks northbound lanes on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash Tuesday night on Airline Highway.
The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Airline Highway at Highland Road.
Authorities say one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
All northbound lanes of Airline Highway are closed due to tools, nails, and other objects scattered across the roadway.
This is a developing story.
