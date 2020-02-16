Single-vehicle crash claims life of 16-year-old boy

LIVINGSTON PARISH --A 16-year-old died in a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning. Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 1:30 am on US Hwy 190 east of LA Hwy 441 in Holden.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190 and ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Nathan Raymond was unrestrained at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. Raymond was announced dead at the scene. There were four other passengers in the car. All four were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.