Singer, Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID a second time

Award-winning Canadian singer, Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The entertainer shared the news on his Instagram account, saying he tested positive after arriving at Milan Malpensa airport.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid," his post said. "So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts."

Last month, Adams had to withdraw from participating in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after he tested positive for the virus.

CNN reports that at the time, Adams' rep said the singer was "fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all."