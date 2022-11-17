43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing Houma woman found safe after Silver Alert issued

3 hours 35 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, November 17 2022 Nov 17, 2022 November 17, 2022 5:11 AM November 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HOUMA - State police issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night. 

Trending News

Eileen Chauvin was found safe Thursday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days