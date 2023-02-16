75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shreveport officer arrested for killing unarmed man; police release shooting video

2 hours 15 seconds ago Thursday, February 16 2023 Feb 16, 2023 February 16, 2023 1:10 PM February 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT - A police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man who ran from law enforcement has been booked in the deadly shooting.

Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler on Thursday. Tyler, 23, shot and killed 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley on Feb. 3 after officers were called to an apartment over a domestic disturbance.

Video released by State Police, which typically investigates officer-involved shootings as a third-party, showed a pair of officers encountering Bagley after they knocked at the door of the apartment. Bagley then ran out the back of the apartment and leapt from a balcony window. 

Once back outside, officers ran around the building looking for Bagley, and body camera footage shows Tyler shooting Bagley as the officer rounded a corner. Investigators later determined there was no weapon on or near Bagley at the time of the shooting. 

Trending News

Tyler was booked on a charge of negligent homicide in the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days