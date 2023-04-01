Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport man killed in motorcycle crash on US 190 in Hammond
HAMMOND – Police say a Shreveport man was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on US 190 West in Hammond.
Louisiana State Police said 51-year-old Morgan Welch, of Shreveport, was killed when his Harley Davidson motorcycle drifted onto the eastbound lane and struck an SUV.
Troopers said that Welch was wearing a helmet but still sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office said that Welch died at the scene.
LSP are still investigating why Welch’s motorcycle drifted into the eastbound lane.
According to State Police, blood samples were taken from Welch and were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Investigators said that the driver of the SUV voluntarily submitted a breath sample that did not contain any trace amounts of alcohol.
State Police say that there are no pending charges in this investigation.
