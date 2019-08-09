91°
Shots fired at US Border Patrol agents near Mexican riverbank
WESLACO, Texas - Authorities say agents with the U.S. Border Patrol were shot at Friday while patrolling the Rio Grande River in Texas.
A news release from the Border Patrol says agents saw four people armed with automatic weapons on the riverbank who fired more than 50 rounds at them. Their boat was reportedly struck, but no one on board was hurt.
The incident remains under investigation.
