Shots fired at inmate during short-lived escape attempt at Elayn Hunt prison

ST. GABRIEL - An inmate was captured after he briefly escaped the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish Wednesday .

The Department of Corrections says 56-year-old Jose Castro was able to escape the prison, evading officers for about 16 minutes before being corralled back into custody.

A spokesperson says Castro broke out of an enclosed exercise pen, scaled a perimeter fence around 10:30 a.m. and then escaped through a nearby sally port gate as a vehicle entered the prison.

Guards fired shots at Castro as he fled the prison, but none of them struck the inmate. He was eventually captured a short distance away.

Castro is serving a 33-year sentence out of Jefferson Parish for armed robbery. He is also serving time for aggravated escape out of Washington Parish.

He's been booked in Iberville Parish on one count of simple escape after Wednesday's incident.