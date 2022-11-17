Latest Weather Blog
Short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, now regulated in Baton Rouge under new provisions
BATON ROUGE - Short-term rentals in the capital area will now be fully regulated as per Wednesday's Metro Council vote, but one of the amendments was removed, frustrating some neighborhood representatives.
The use of rental systems, such as Airbnb, has been widely debated for years. There has allegedly been little to no regulation in the use of rentals, but council members hope the new ordinance requiring permits will assuage concerns.
The vote, which passed unanimously in the Metro Council, requires rental property owners to obtain a permit that would allow them to continue running their businesses. The permit would ensure that the property owner is following rules, paying taxes, and is generally held accountable for renters.
Owners could lose their ability to rent, for example, if they receive three violations within a year-long period.
However, one of the new stipulations was axed from the ordinance in Wednesday's vote.
While rental properties where the homeowner would be present during the renter's stay, whole-home rentals where the property owner lives off-site would have been subject to conditional permits, where neighbors would have been allowed to weigh in on whether the homeowner could receive a rental permit.
However, the use of conditional permits, an item that was added to the ordinance originally to garner support from neighborhood representatives, was removed as a requirement, something that Metro Councilman Ed Lagucki told The Advocate was a mistake.
Trending News
A vote to further defer the ordinance from Oct. 19 until Dec. 7 failed in the council.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway
-
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
-
Office of Motor Vehicles rolls out reinstatement voicemail system, will return calls
-
Governor John Bel Edwards signs apology to two Southern students killed 50...
-
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
Sports Video
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings