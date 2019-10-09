Shooting near a German synagogue leaves two dead, several injured

65°
Wednesday, October 09 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
GERMANY - Two people have been killed in a shooting incident near a synagogue in the eastern German town of Halle and one suspect is in police custody.

Local police tweeted, "Several shots were fired. Stay alert. We are investigating in the Halle area and are stabilizing the situation, until we have all (the) information."

The incident happened in the vicinity of Humboldtstrasse, the same street as a synagogue. In addition to taking the life of two, the shooting left several people injured.
This deadly attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
